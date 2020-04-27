Candy Crush releases free, unlimited lives worldwide

Updated: Mon 3:40 PM, Apr 27, 2020

Developers of one of the world's most popular games played on smartphones announced this week that it's answering player demand as many spend more screen time during stay-at-home orders and quarantines.

"Due to popular demand, Candy Crush will release free, unlimited lives worldwide across its portfolio of games, rewarding millions of mobile game fans globally," a news release on the announcement says.

This started Sunday (April 26) and carries on to next Sunday (May 3).

The free, unlimited lives are available for the following games: Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and Pet Rescue Saga.

 