Capuchin Monkey injured during attack at Dodge City zoo dies

Wright Park Zoo staff and the City of Dodge City are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Vern, the Capuchin Monkey, on Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019)

"Vern was found unresponsive by staff early in the morning, and while the Zoo’s contracted veterinarian did everything they could to revive him, he passed away at the vet clinic. The cause of his sudden decline is unknown at this time; however a necropsy will be done to try and determine the cause," The Wright Park Zoo says

Last week, the zoo voiced encouragement in Vern's recovery, confident he'd be able to return to the Capuchin Monkey enclosure with his family in coming weeks.

We're approaching two months since police believe someone gained access to the monkeys' enclosure and injured Vern as he tried to protect his son, Pickett, from being taken.

Police are still investigating what happened late Sept. 2 or early Sept. 3, when they believe someone took Pickett and hurt Vern.

"Unfortunately, we have not received any information about who caused the injury or how exactly it occurred, the zoo says. If you

Anyone with information on what happened at the Dodge City zoo should call Dodge City police at 620 225-8126. Police say you can make an anonymous tip by texting "DCPD" and your tip to 85-47411 (tip411).

The Wright Park zoo says Vern came to the zoo in 1988 with a female, Charro, both 1-year-old at the time of their arrival. The pair had at least four offspring, and their two youngest sons, Jack and Pickett, are part of the current capuchin troop at the zoo.

The Dodge city zoo says Capuchin monkeys are native to South America and live mostly in trees, only coming to the ground occasionally for food and water. Their populations are declining in the wild as they face threats of deforestation, habitat loss, and capture for the pet trade.