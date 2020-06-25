Car shot at on Kellogg Wednesday, four arrested for aggravated assault

Wednesday (June 24) evening, four were arrested for aggravated assault after firing at a pickup truck on Kellogg.

Around 8 p.m., around Kellogg and Hoover, officers responded to a call after two people in the same vehicle reported their truck being shot at while they traveled west on Kellogg. No one was injured.

The arrestees were driving a silver Ford Escape and following the truck, at one point, according to Wichita Police, they pulled up next to the truck and pointed their guns at them.

20-year-old Neosha Allen was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, 21-year-old Nicholas Aldridge for two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery on an unrelated case, 24-year-old Micahel Simrell for two counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and an aggravated weapons violation, 37-year-old Samuel Camacho for aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Additionally, 37-year old Bruce Mabry was also arrested for a Kansas Department of Corrections parole violation warrant.