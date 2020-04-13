Cargill takes precautions in light of COVID-19 cases at Dodge City plant

Recent COVID-19 cases in Kansas include employees at Cargill's meat-packing plant in Dodge City. The company did not specify how many employees tested positive for the virus, but as of Monday (April 13) the KDHE reports 16 confirmed cases in Ford County.

In confirming the cases, Cargill Media Relations Director Daniel Sullivan says "the employee is receiving appropriate medical care," but due to privacy laws, could not share further information.

“Our priority is limiting the spread of the virus where we can, and we are working with local health officials to ensure appropriate prevention, testing, cleaning and quarantine protocols are followed," Sullivan says.

He says Cargill will also continue enforcing mandatory 14-day quarantines for any employees potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Sullivan says the company's precautions against the virus include temperature testing of employees, encouraging the use of face masks, prohibiting visitors from entering the facilities, stopping air travel (domestic and international) offering shift flexibility, staggering breaks, increasing spacing in work areas and waiving co-pays for any employees who get tested for COVID-19.