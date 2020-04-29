Case prompts Reno County to stress 'legal ramifications' for violating quarantine/isolation orders

A recent situation that developed locally prompted the Reno County Attorney's Office "to stress the legal ramifications of any violation of the Reno County Public Health Officer's quarantine/isolation orders."

"This is compelled by a situation where an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is believed to have infected at least four other individuals in the community," a Wednesday-afternoon news release from Reno County Attorney Keith Schroeder says. "The circumstances are still being investigated, and the number of persons infected by this one individual may rise."

The county attorney explains that Reno County Public Health Officer Nicholas Baldetti is legally authorized to issue a "quarantine order" to any individual he has reason to believe has been exposed to COVID-19 and may be contagious to other persons," or an "isolation order" for anybody who has tested positive for the virus.

What separates an isolation order from a quarantine order is that with the isolation order, there's a confirmed case of COVID-19 and the infected person is separated from others in their household.

"In the event that the person subjected to a formal quarantine/isolation order is unable to provide for his/her basic needs, such as food, the Reno County Health Department will make arrangements to meet those basic needs," Schroeder says.

The county attorney says anyone who violates requirements of a quarantine or isolation order can be criminally prosecuted for "violation of a quarantine/isolation order, a class C misdemeanor."

"Law enforcement is legally required to assist in the execution and enforcement of quarantine/isolation orders," Schroeder says.

If necessary, he says anyone subjected to a formal quarantine/isolation order "can be ordered to be placed in a secure quarantine/isolation facility."

"Likewise, any person who violates a formal quarantine/isolation order is subject to being arrested and detained in a secure quarantine/isolation facility," the county attorney says.

He says Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell "has arranged for accommodations in such a secure facility if necessary.

"I am confident that I speak for the community, local law enforcement, and health officials, when I say we hope the involuntary commitment of any individual in a secure quarantine/isolation facility is never required," Schroeder says. "The COVID-19 pandemic is also a local health emergency that affects everyone in our community. In order to open our businesses back up, and return to some semblance of normalcy, we must all act responsibly. This a community “we” thing, not an individual “I” thing. We each have a responsibility to protect others. Any person who selfishly violates a formal quarantine/isolation order will be appropriately dealt with as provided by Kansas law."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Reno County Health Department reports 35 total COVID-19 cases in the county. Of this total, the health department says eight people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.