Cat found with arrow in its head, survives

A cat who was found with an arrow in its head is well on his way to recovery.

His care team named him Cupid and said he’s a sweet cat despite his trauma. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia, rescued the animal on Valentine’s Day.

Chelsea Jones, an employee of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, said she was shocked.

“If he had been shot, like, one centimeter to the left, he would be, he would have died,” Jones said.

It's believed someone shot him in the head with it.

The non-profit said they were able to perform the surgery and remove the arrow.

Cupid has stitches across his body to repair an infection that was a result of the arrow injury.

He is still fighting off the infection.

Despite his physical condition, he remains in great spirits.

They don’t know how much his continued care will cost and are worried about the financial implications.

Once he recovers, they hope to put him up for adoption.

Copyright 2020 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.