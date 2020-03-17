Catholic Diocese cancels mass amid coronavirus concerns

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita has suspended all Masses amid concerns over COVID-19.

Bishop Carl Kemme made the announcement Tuesday morning.

He said, in part, it was deep sadness but also with confidence that the decision to cancel Mass was the right one.

He decreed that, effective 1:00 p.m. on March 17, and until further notice, all public celebrations of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in the Diocese of Wichita are suspended.

You can read the Bishop’s complete statement here: Catholic Diocese of Wichita Suspends Mass