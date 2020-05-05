Catholic Diocese of Wichita: Parishioners can return to Mass inside church Wednesday

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced parishioners can return to Mass inside a church as early as Wednesday (May 6). However, Father John Jirak with the Church of the Magdalen says his church will wait.

“Just with everything that we need to get in place and ready… we're actually starting with our daily Masses [on Friday],” Father Jirak said.

Father Jirak says they've roped off some pews, because the directives from Bishop Carl Kemme say only one-third of the church’s maximum occupancy may be used.

“We have 1,500 maximum occupancy. So we could have up to 500. But with social distancing practices--which we still have to align with and follow, six foot distance between parishioners or between families—it’s…. going to be more like 20-percent of the church, so probably around like 300 people,” Father Jirak said.

Holy Communion will look a little different as well, especially with each person wearing a mask.

“We have a little plan or a little kind of tutorial right before Holy Communion, how to take off your masks, how to receive Holy Communion. We're asking everyone to receive on the hand. Normally we encourage receiving on the tongue. But just during this time, making [an] exception, the priest, when he places the Host in the hand of the parishioner… he'll be dropping it in and not placing [it] into the hand.

Father Jirak also emphasizes, Bishop Kemme says you are not obligated to attend mass if you are still nervous about COVID-19.

“Our first Mass on Saturday--which will be at noon-- will be for those who are most vulnerable, whether [it’s] age [or an] underlying illness,” Father Jirak said.

Father Jirak says this will be a learning process for the church. He says he and his staff will come together each week and determine what worked and what did not work. He says they're trying to create the safest place for you to worship together.