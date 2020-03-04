Catholic Diocese of Wichita makes changes as coronavirus concerns grow

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita says it taking precautionary measures as questions and concerns arise regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

Bishop Carl Kemme wrote a letter on Wednesday notifying parishioners that certain parts of the mass would be omitted until further notice.

The omissions include the sign of peace, drinking from the same cup during communion and holding hands during the Our Father.

Kemme said those who administer communion should "practice good hygiene" by washing their hands before mass begins and using hand sanitizer before and after distributing communion. Ministers who don't feel well are asked to find a substitute and not attend mass.

"I ask that you please be in constant communication with us especially if you learn of a case of the coronavirus within your parish. We will monitor the situation and continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the health of all the faithful in the diocese," concludes the bishop's letter.