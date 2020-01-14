Cattle loosed when hauler overturns in Butler County

Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a cattle hauler semi on Highway 54 about 8 ½ miles east of El Dorado.

Butler County Undersheriff Tony Wilhite says the semi left the roadway for reasons unknown and overturned. There are loose cattle being corralled and taken offsite. Other than cattle, there are no injuries known.

The highway is closed to allow wreckers to upright the semi and driving conditions are poor due to thick fog.

Drivers are advised to avoid this location.

Wilhite says he will advise when the accident is clear.