Caught on camera: Great Dane attacks burglar during home invasion

An Oklahoma family says their Great Dane is a hero after jumping into action to attack an intruder during a home invasion.

(CNN)

Tracey McCoy says her 122 pound Great Dane named Dubai saved the day when a strange man walked right into their home Monday. This happened in broad daylight off of northwest 6th street.

Tracey says she heard her side door open and thought it was her older son Nathaniel who is blind.

"I looked up and came face to face with a stranger," said Tracey.

Nathaniel had no idea what was going on until he heard his mom scream. It turns out, he wasn't the only one surprised to hear Tracey's yell.

"The instant that I screamed, Dubai understood that that person was not welcome here," said Tracey.

She screamed and moments later Dubai jumped into action.

"He immediately did an about-face literally and started after the gentleman and he escorted him out by the rear end with his teeth," said Tracey.

She watched as the suspect, Robert Ward, run away only to come back moments later in the back of a patrol car so Tracey could positively identify him for police.

Ward is facing a first-degree burglary charge.