Caught on camera: WPD seeks to locate Mustang connected to auto theft

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the owner of an orange Mustang captured on camera assisting with a vehicle theft.

(Source: Wichita Police Department)

Surveillance video shows the driver of the Mustang drop off a person who then steals a Tahoe that was running in the driveway of a Wichita home.

The Tahoe was recovered, but police say they're seeing more cases like this as it gets colder and people warm up their vehicles, leaving them unattended, with the keys inside.

"It only takes a matter of seconds for someone to jump in your car and take off with it, even if you lock the doors and the keys are in the ignition matter of seconds someone can break the window and they're off with your car," said Lt. Scott Brunow with the WPD Auto Theft Unit.

He said there have been more than 2,070 reports of stolen vehicles this year -- at least 10 last month. That's down 16 percent from last year at this time when there were more than 2,400 auto thefts.

Anyone with information on the auto theft above is asked to call the WPD auto theft section at (316) 268-4407.