Celebrations in Delano continue despite canceled St. Patrick's Day Parade

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Delano was added to the list of canceled events due to concerns of coronavirus. But that didn’t keep people from going downtown today and supporting local businesses to celebrate the holiday.

"Everybody’s just having a good time, “ said Zach Amons.

Despite no St. Patrick's Day Parade, people were still out in Delano on Saturday.

Shamrock Lounge owner, Justin Brown said, “It’s obviously something that people are worried about and concerned about and we are too but it’s hard to keep people away so we’re just serving them as they come.”

Zach Wilkerson said, “The party is going on. Everyone’s having fun. There was a guy in a full suit earlier, a gas mask and everything. Tons of people are talking about it.”

Many events like the parade were called off due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. Officials are advising people to practice "social distancing".

"Oh yeah, all week. It was something that when I went to order this week, I took that into account," said Brown.

With the Sedgwick County ruling of no social gatherings over 250 people due to coronavirus concerns, it’s made planning more difficult for local business that thrive off of this St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities.

Amons said, “I actually thought it was a good idea. I think honestly nationwide, we’re doing a really good job of curbing this thing because we’re actually getting ahead instead of get worse.”

"The business is expected. It’s just that this year was so unpredictable that the week leading up to it was obviously traumatic," said Brown. "We had the announcement on Friday for the 250 cap so I knew that would affect us. I also was concerned of the crowd coming out for it but that worked out thankfully.”

This bar owner says a ticker is at the door of the Shamrock Lounge keeping track of how many people are inside; only letting one-in and one-out at a time. He’s relieved how strong business has been in light of this pandemic.