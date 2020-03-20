Census Bureau delays deadline for 2020 count by 2 weeks

The U.S. Census Bureau is delaying the deadline for counting everyone in the U.S. by two weeks because of the spreading novel coronavirus.

The 2020 census had been scheduled to stop at the end of July, but the deadline has now been extended to mid-August. (Source: WWBT)

Most U.S. residents started being able to respond to the 2020 census last week when the bureau’s website went live and people started receiving notices to participate in the mail.

As of Friday, 18.6 million households had answered the questionnaire, primarily online.

Earlier this week, the Census Bureau suspended field operations for two weeks.

