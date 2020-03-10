Chance for scattered storms

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that scattered storm chances will be a possibility over central and eastern Kansas into early Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected, but some quick heavy downpours could skirt the area.

When the sun comes up early Wednesday, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70. Sunshine is expected for most of Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will have a cold front pushing through the state. North winds will be gusty and temperatures will mainly be in the 60s.

Chillier temperatures arrive on Friday and rain/snow chances push into the area late Friday night and Saturday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy; passing showers/storms late. Wind: S/NE 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 68 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 39 Turning cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 40 AM showers, then cloudy.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 41 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 47 Scattered showers; mainly cloudy.

Tue: High: 57 Low: 46 Cloudy with scattered evening/nighttime storms.