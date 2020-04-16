Chances for rain and snow into the night

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as a cold front continues to plow across Kansas, rain, snow, and some thunderstorms will be possible. Snow accumulation will be minimal for central and northern Kansas, but up to an inch is possible. Severe thunderstorms are not likely, but some small hail and gusty winds will be a threat.

Low temperatures by Friday morning will be down in the 20s and 30s with wind chills even lower (likely in the teens). The wind will go down throughout the day Friday with highs in the 50s. Sunshine returns by mid morning.

Another chance for some rain will be coming Saturday evening, especially across southern Kansas. Severe weather is not expected and most of the rain should move out early Sunday. Highs will mainly been the 60s for the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered evening storms; overnight showers. Wind: S/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 65 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 50 Decreasing clouds

Mon: High: 73 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 52 Increasing clouds; scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 55 Scattered showers and storms, especially in the AM

Thu: High: 78 Low: 53 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.