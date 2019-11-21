Chances for snow into Friday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that light snow will impact Kansas into the night and throughout the day on Friday. Major accumulations are not expected, but some 1-2 inch amounts are not out of the question for parts of central and western Kansas.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for Friday morning. Highs will only be in the 30s with light snow ending by mid afternoon. Winds will remain light, so blowing snow is unlikely.

Skies will be clearing out into the weekend with warming temperatures. Highs will reach the 50s on Saturday and be near 60 on Sunday.

A storm will take aim at the Plains next week. Tuesday has a chance for some snow, but a blizzard is not expected. Travel conditions may be impacted by this storm approaching Tuesday, so plan accordingly.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; few rain or snow showers possible. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; chance for light snow (accumulation under an inch). Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 39.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: N/W 5-10 mph. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 54 Cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 32 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 39 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 39 Low: 36 Cloudy; chance for snow. Breezy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 27 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thanksgiving: High: 53 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy and windy.