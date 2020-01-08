Changes arriving soon in Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the gusty winds will continue to be a factor heading into the night. Gusts above 30 mph look likely for many areas in central and eastern Kansas.

The wind will go down early Thursday in western Kansas. Temperatures will be in the 30s to start the day. Farther east, lows will stay in the 40s. Everyone will see lower wind speeds by Thursday afternoon. Highs will still reach the 50s and 60s.

A storm moves in on Friday with rain and snow chances. Right now, areas west of a line from Dodge City to Hays will see snow late Friday morning and into the afternoon. Accumulation is likely with 1-3" possible. Rain showers farther east will turn to snow Friday night. Light accumulations also look possible.

The weekend will be much chillier for the entire area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning cloudy; staying windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds; winds going down. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Turning cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low 42.

Fri: High: 44 Cloudy; AM drizzle, then rain showers PM. Chance for snow after dark.

Sat: High: 31 Low: 21 AM snow chance, then partly cloudy. Breezy early.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 20 Partly cloudy and chilly.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 26 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy

Tue: High: 49 Low: 29 Becoming mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 34 Partly cloudy and windy.