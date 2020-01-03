Changes with the 2020 Census you need to know about

Every 10 years, the government counts the population to determine funding for schools, hospitals and fire departments. In mid-March, the Census Bureau will send you a letter asking you to complete the form for your household.

Beginning in 2020, the Census can be completed online. Citizens can also fill it out on paper or over the phone. The bureau says it takes just a few minutes to complete. You must have it done by April 1. If the Census Bureau does not have your form by May, it will begin efforts to contact you.

In November 2019, Kansas voters passed a state constitutional amendment to end census adjustment. Prior to 2020, college students and military personnel completed the census at their permanent address. After the census, the state of Kansas contacted these individuals asking if they wanted to be counted at their permanent address or at the address they live at the majority of the year.

Beginning in the 2020 Census, everyone must complete the census at the address they live at the majority of the year. This includes college students and military personnel. Students living in college housing do not need to fill out the form, and will be counted by the educational institution, which reports on-campus population to the Census Bureau. Students living off-campus need to complete the census form themselves with the other people living in that home.

The state called about 13,000 people after the 2010 Census. That will not happen under the new amendment.

The Census Bureau will never ask for your social security number or bank or credit card information. If someone calls you claiming to be with the bureau and asks you for this information, it's a scam.

