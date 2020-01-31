Chaplain battling cancer takes bucket-list trip to see Chiefs in Super Bowl

Eunice Brubaker is the chaplain for the Kansas House of Representatives, as well as a big-time Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Brubaker is battling State 4 metastatic breast cancer, but doesn't let the diagnosis dampen her spirits. In the last two years, she says she's learned to truly live every moment. This includes support for her favorite team embarking on an adventure it hasn't taken in 50 years. This weekend, she joins the Chiefs in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

In the Statehouse this week, Brubaker sported the red and cold and even put on what she calls her "Patrick Ma-homie wig," in honor of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brubaker's husband gave her the trip to Miami to check off an item on her bucket list.

"My husband asked me, 'Would you like to go to the Super Bowl? Because you've had a rough couple of years, and I said, Yes,'" Brubaker says. "Our seats are probably closer to God than the players, but that's okay because then God is sure to hear me over their roar, as I pray for him to show favor on the Kansas City Chiefs."

Brubaker says another item on her bucket list is to pray with the Chiefs before a game.