Chapman Elementary closed due to nearby incident

Chapman Elementary is closed Thursday after police respond to a nearby mental health/domestic welfare issue.

The Dickinson's Sheriff's Office responded to a residence less than a mile southwest of the school around midnight to do a welfare check.

Officials tell 13 NEWS the man had not shown up for work.

Officials have set up barricades on Irish Dr, west of the school, and on Nicholson Rd at 2650 Ave and 1/4 mile to the south.

There is no public threat, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP was on scene to assist the Dickinson Sheriff's Office and is currently waiting to see if the man will leave his house.

Officials say they called off school today due to a large amount of children who would have been required to walk by the house in question.

Police tell 13 NEWS they have no timeline as to when the situation will be over, and when barricades will be lifted.

They say they do not believe the public is at any risk.

This is a developing story, we'll post updates as information becomes available.