Charges dropped against Wichita woman in December murder case

Charges have been dropped against a woman arrested after another woman's body was found in south Wichita last December.

Officers were contacted around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday (December 24) regarding 41-year-old Melinda Sprague not arriving work. They say a missing report was made.

Through the investigation, officers found the Sprague's missing vehicle in the 1500 block of East Harry. She was found in the vehicle dead.

Information was developed that led to the arrest of 39-year-old Ahmad Bey for first-degree murder and 34-year-old Vannessa Waner for first-degree murder.

Investigators say this was not a random incident, Waner and Bey were in a romantic relationship.

Charges against Waner were dismissed without prejudice meaning the can be re-filed should new evidence be presented in the case.