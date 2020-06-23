Charleston votes to remove statue of slavery advocate

A 100-foot monument to former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun towers over a downtown square Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Officials in Charleston voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the statue from a downtown square, the latest in a wave of actions arising from protests against racism and police brutality against African Americans. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Posted:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Officials in the historic South Carolina city of Charleston have unanimously voted to remove a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square, the latest in a wave of such actions triggered, in part, by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Council members approved the measure 13-0 during a meeting Tuesday. The resolution authorizes the removal of the statue that sits atop a 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square. Officials say eventually it will find a permanent new home at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 