Charleston votes to remove statue of slavery advocate

Officials in the historic South Carolina city of Charleston have unanimously voted to remove a statue of former vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square, the latest in a wave of such actions triggered, in part, by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Council members approved the measure 13-0 during a meeting Tuesday. The resolution authorizes the removal of the statue that sits atop a 100-foot (30-meter) monument in downtown Marion Square. Officials say eventually it will find a permanent new home at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.”

