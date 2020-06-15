1 dead, no officers hurt after chase, shots fired in Lawrence

A car chase has ended in Lawrence with shots fired and one person killed.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the chase started on Highway 24 near Perry Lake.

Troopers backed off from chasing the suspect as it entered Lawrence, but their helicopter kept tracking the vehicle.

Troopers say the chase ended near 19th and Massachusetts with shots fired.

KHP says the driver of the vehicle was a man wanted in relation to a homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. There was one other person in the vehicle.

KHP says no officers are hurt.

The other person is in custody.