A police chase in south Wichita ends with a crash near MacArthur and South Hydraulic.

We don't yet know what led up to the chase and crash,but police say there are no injuries. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m.

This is the latest in several recent chases that ended with crashes. The most recent case happened Wednesday night in southeast Wichita where police arrested a woman after she crashed a stolen car into the garage of a home.