Chase starting in Jackson Co. leads to crash in Atchison Co.

A chase that started in Jackson County ended in a crash in Atchison County that injured two people.

According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff's office, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Saturn Ion in the area of 254th Rd. and US Highway 75 Sunday morning at approximately 5:00 a.m. for traffic infractions.

The driver did not stop, and drove eastbound on 254th Rd. to W Rd. in an attempt to get away from the deputy.

The vehicle continued north on W Rd. to K-9 Hwy then east through the city of Whiting and east into Atchison County.

The driver ended up flipping the Saturn after failing to negotiate the road's curves.

Both the driver, Robert Neal Kirk Jr of Topeka and the passenger, Ronald Snowberger of Saint George, were injured in the wreck.

Both men were taken to area hospitals by EMS.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck, the pursuit is under investigation by the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office.