Cher postpones all concerts, including Wichita, to September

CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the "Here We Go Again Tour" effective immediately.

The originally scheduled show date of April 22 at INTRUST Bank Arena has been postponed to September 30, 2020.

“Ï'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.” said CHER.

The cancellation comes as major events across the nation choose not to go forward amid concerns for the coronavirus.

CHER, who is 73 years old, also falls in the group of people at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 (coronavirus) which the CDC recommends stay at home.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Fans that are unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund at their original point of purchase. Refunds will only be honored through April 24, 2020.