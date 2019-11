Cher is set to perform at INTRUST Bank Arena in the Spring.

The arena announced Monday morning that she will bring her "Here We Go Again" Tour to Wichita on April 22, 2020.

Presales start on Thurday (November 7) with general public sals starting Friday (November 8) at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets start at $34.95 (plus fees).

