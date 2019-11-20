Chicken N Pickle to open ice skating rink in east Wichita

An outdoor skating rink in east Wichita is set to open Friday.

Workers are currently putting the finishing touches on the rink at Chicken N Pickle, located near the corner of 13th St. N. and Greenwich.

Weather permitting, the rink will open this Friday at 3 p.m.

The complex says it will ice day in layers to make up for warmer days.

"The first layer that goes down, that is the most important, once that's built then we're good to go, they put a layer of paint that goes over it and it protects it from the sun and then anything on top of that, they can maintain it 60, 65 degrees easily," said Chicken N Pickle general manager, Kelsey Rockett.

This is the first Chicken N Pickle in the country to have an ice skating rink.

The business will have skate rentals or you can bring your own skates. Some of the activities that they'll have are pond hockey, curling and an open skate.