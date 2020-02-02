Chiefs Kingdom brings the noise to Miami

Less than 24 hours from kickoff of Super Bowl 54, Chiefs Kingdom was making some noise in Miami.

The team hosted a pep rally at the Super Bowl Live festival Saturday afternoon. A few raindrops did nothing to dampen fans' spirits.

"We’re bringing the 142.2 - the loudest stadium in the National Football League," proclaimed Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus, who emceed the pep rally.

Rick Gomez of Topeka was there with his son Stephen, who now lives in Arizona and won tickets and a hotel stay from a radio station.s

"He took me to my first Chiefs game and it was an easy choice (to bring my dad)," Stephen said. "It’s gonna be so fun. Something we can remember forever."

Rick agreed.

"50 years ago, I was 16. I do remember (the Chiefs' last Super Bowl)," Rick said. "I remember Len Dawson and Stram. Back then it was great and here I am now."

Fueled by cheers, and chants, and visits from past Chiefs, including Tony Gonzalez and Derrick Johnson, the crowd definitely was pumped for the big day, with Arrowhead pride on full display.

"I was actually visiting with the mayor of Topeka the other day and we were talking about how everybody in Kansas, Missouri, the Midwest, has plans because this is just such a huge deal for all of us, said Kansas City, Mo. Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Fans are ready, and waiting, to hear those magic words they and Holthus sent ringing through the festival grounds: "Touchdown! Kansas City! Let’s do this!"