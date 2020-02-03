Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise sells out fast

A celebration 50 years in the making translates to a welcomed challenge for local stores that specialize in selling team apparel. Once Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl clothes and other merchandise hit the shelves at stores like Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports and Rally House, it hasn't taken long for items to sell out.

At Wichita's northeast Rally House store near 29th North and Rock Road, Senior Store Manager Jessica Butler says the Chiefs' championship run kept employees busy on the phones.

"It's 50 years in the making. Everybody needs something to wear to a watch part or they're going to Kansas City to go. So that's been crazy," she says.

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl Sunday night, Butler says the first round of championship gear sold out quickly and the store had to turn some people away.

It was a similar story at Academy Sports stores in Wichita.

"Now, we're waiting for more product. We're going to get it, we just don't know the specific times yet," says Academy Sports District Manager Brandi Nowak. "The best way to do that is to go ahead and follow our store specific Facebook pages for both Wichita locations Northeast Wichita Academy Sports,

West Wichita Academy Sports ), and we're going to let you know up to the minute when we get it and we're going to send pictures of what they're going to look like."

Chiefs fan Mike Wilson says trying to buy Super Bowl shirts and hats has been an eye-opening experience.

"My wife told me to come (shopping for Chiefs championship gear) (Sunday) night after the game was over," Wilson says. "I saw it will be there (Monday), but I didn't know how crazy people are about the Chiefs."