Chiefs fan gets "War Wagon" blessed by priest ahead of Super Bowl

We're more than a week out from the Super Bowl and Chiefs fans are gearing up, including a Wichita man making his way down to Miami in style.

Not only is Rob Thome driving what he calls his Chiefs " War Wagon" down to Miami a week ahead of the big game, he also got his hair done, dying it red and yellow.

To help him get to Miami, he asked a priest to bless his wagon ahead of the trip.

"It doesn't hurt to have god on your side," said Thome.

Thome says he doesn't have a ticket yet but hopes to score a better price when he gets there.

