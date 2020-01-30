Chiefs fan decks out truck to celebrate team's first Super Bowl since 1970

Joe Smalley was just 11 months old the last time his favorite NFL team played in the Super Bowl.

Fifty years after winning it all, the Chiefs are back. To celebrate the occasion and show his team spirit before the Super Bowl Sunday, Smalley decked out his Ford F-150.

He added Chiefs flags, decals and license plates. He even got Chiefs logos custom painted around his entire truck. Smalley says the best part about driving the decked-out truck is the reaction people give him.

"Oh, they honk at me, they do the tomahawk chop all the time, a thumbs up. They just love seeing my truck, it seems like" Smalley says.