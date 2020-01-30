Chiefs fan ready to honor father, open 50-year-old whiskey bottle if team wins it all

After 50 years, the drought is over for the Kansas City Chiefs. A shot to win the Super Bowl comes with a once-in-a-lifetime shot for a longtime Chiefs fan.

If Kansas City wins the big game, Chris Walter will finally get to pop open a bottle of whiskey his father bought in 1970, the last time the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl. The red bottle has the Chiefs' logo on it.

"The bottle is getting popped open. I won't say we will drink it all, because I have to save a few shots for my friends and family that aren't in town, but we will put a dent in it," Walter says.

Walter's dad bought the whiskey bottle in 1970 and made a pact with his son.

"My father bought that at a lounge called Lenny's Lounge in Kansas City 50 years ago," Walter explains. "And we've had it in the family ever since. About 25 years ago, my father gave it to me and we had a long-running agreement that if they won the Super Bowl, we were going to open it up and drink it."

But if the Chiefs do win on Sunday, Chris will have to open the bottle without his father. Dale Walter died earlier this season after a long battle with Alzheimer's. If Kansas City wins, the bottle-opening will be extra special with the moment celebrating a championship as well as the life of Chris' father.

"My father, he actually passed away two weeks into the season this year, and then we make the Super Bowl this year. I just can't help but think he has something to do with that," Walter says. "It's been pretty emotional."

Walter's wife, Bernadette Walter, says she's "not a big fan of doing shots," but will do so if the Chiefs win on Sunday.

"I know that Dale, his dad, is definitely looking down on us, and he put in a really good word for the Chiefs when he got up there during the season," she says.