Chiefs fans celebrate playoff win over Texans at Chicken and Pickle

Chiefs fans here in Wichita packed into Chicken and Pickle decked in their gear to watch the game.

After coming back from a 24 point deficit in the first quarter, fans say it was once of the craziest performances they’ve ever seen.

“I'm not going to lie they had us in the first quarter there,” said Chiefs fan Cooper Champlan. “I was a little freaked out and pretty nervous, it was tough.”

After taking the four point lead going into the half, and scoring 41 straight points in the second half, fans said they knew the deal was sealed.

“It was unbelievable being down 24-0,” said Chiefs fan Seth Brody. ”Then to be able to come back like that was unreal.”