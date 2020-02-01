Chiefs fans decorate cookies at Wichita Park and Recreation

Chiefs fans in Wichita got in the Super Bowl spirit Saturday.

Wichita Park and Recreation offered Chiefs cookie decorating classes for fans.

Some Wichitans went as far as painting Patrick Mahomes on their desserts. It's all in preparation for Sunday's big game.

Fans say it's a fun activity to build Kansas pride and they're hoping these extra touches may lead to some good luck come kickoff.

"We've been waiting two weeks for the Super Bowl, and I'm like 'two weeks is too long. I told them all. So we're sitting here, we're excited, I've got to get through 12 dozen cookie orders and then we get to go to the Super Bowl. We're going to try and sprinkle some spirit so we can bring in a win tomorrow," said Kristie Zoellner.

Cookie decorators say they love learning these new tips while showing their Chiefs spirit.