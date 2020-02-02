Chiefs fans line up to purchase gear following Super Bowl win

As soon as the Kansas City Chiefs cemented their place in history Sunday, fans rushed to stores hoping to get their hands on gear to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV champions.

Academy Sports allowed 10 to 20 customers in at a time to find Chiefs t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. The gear was being stored in boxes the store said would only be opened Sunday night -- after the Chiefs won.

Our own Natalie Davis was 4th in line to get her t-shirt.

Chiefs fans said they've been waiting decades for this moment.

