Chiefs' owner gifted Arrowhead Stadium made out of faux gingerbread

The Kansas City Chiefs' owner and his family received a very special gift for the holiday season- Arrowhead Stadium made out of faux gingerbread.

(Photo Courtesy: Daydream Hunter Creations)

Multimedia artist Mitchell Biernacki is from Troy, New York. He has been creating custom faux gingerbread houses out of cardboard, plaster, caulk, and paint for about five years.

"I quickly refined my technique as interest grew and customers began requesting larger, beautifully detailed homes," said Biernacki.

Earlier this year, Kathy and Mark Donovan (President of the Chiefs) reached out to Biernacki for a special request- build Arrowhead Stadium as a fun gift for the Hunt family.

" I was blown away! This was my first large-scale piece, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity that came my way as an artist," said Biernacki.

Biernacki says he runs his business with his boyfriend Dan and they are both overjoyed with all of the warm feedback they've received online.

For more information on the houses, visit Daydream Hunter Creations' Etsy shop at daydreamhunter.com. People can also follow its Instagram and Facebook.