Chiefs ready for Henry and Titans

The Tennessee Titans are leaning heavily on Derrick Henry this postseason, letting him run into NFL history. Henry says he gets into rhythm the more carries he has. But the Titans also have one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses since Ryan Tannehill took over, spreading the ball around making it tougher to defend. The AFC championship game in Kansas City this afternoon, will be the Titan's first since the 2002 season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs back to the AFC title game for a second time.

You can watch the game at 2:05 PM on KWCH 12.