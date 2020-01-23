Chiefs superfan gets "Mahomes Cut" for his grandkids

A Douglass man is showing his Chiefs pride with a new hairdo, coined by Patrick Mahomes.

Lonnie Gilchrist got it Tuesday at the Hair Fantastic Salon.

"I told her I wanted a Mahomes cut, and she had to do a little research and she said sure," said Gilchrist .

He says he's been a Chiefs fan for a while and being a fan has helped him stay closer with his kids and grandkids.

"I sent out some texts to my kids saying that I went and done it because I had threaten to do it at Christmas time and my hair wasn't long enough. The reaction was very good, they all thought I was cool," said Gilchrist.