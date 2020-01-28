Child porn charges filed against Kansas man in threat case

A Kansas man accused of threatening on social media to kill President Donald Trump faces additional charges after investigators found child pornography on his cellular phone and elsewhere.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Aaron McDowell of Salina was charged in a criminal complaint Tuesday with two counts related to the child pornography.

That is in addition to the earlier charge filed last week of making a threat against the president. Prosecutors said McDowell wrote on Facebook that he was going to kill the president.

