A small child is taken to a local hospital after a near drowning reported in south Wichita.

It happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Gow, south of 31st Street South between West Street and Meridian.

Wichita police said a 3-year-old girl was found in an above-ground pool at a home. It's unknown how long she was in the water. A call to 911 was made as a family member performed CPR, police said.

An ambulance transported the girl in critical condition.