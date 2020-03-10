Children at low risk of coronavirus complications, data shows

Daycare centers in Wichita are among facilities stepping up precautions in response to coronavirus, but data shows your children are at an extremely low risk of having complications from the virus.

Of all the coronavirus cases worldwide, just 2 percent are pediatric patients.

"It is really impacting children less. It's having the least impact on children, and it was an immediate relief because that's your first thought," says Wichita mother of three, Autumn Drake.

Currently, there are no deaths related to children and the virus, but the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says that doesn't mean children and parents should stop precautions. Health professionals at Wesley Medical Center say children can still carry the virus and data suggests children many spread the virus for longer periods f time.

"There's a little bit of data that kids my excrete the virus for longer periods than older individuals, which is why again, they could be a vehicle for transmitting it," Dr. Robert Wittler with Wesley Medical Center says.

Health professionals say what you can do to keep you children safe right now is to focus more on flu prevention as the risk in children contracting the flu is significantly higher.

With influenza, health professionals say, the virus targets younger children and the elderly.

