Chilly, breezy morning, mild by afternoon

Warmer weather for the weekend. Clouds this morning will give way to sunny skies through the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm up into the 40s and low 50s. The winds will back down throughout the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies return overnight to south-central Kansas, however it will remain mostly clear across western Kansas. Overnight lows in the 20s to near 30.

Sunday looks a bit milder with mostly cloudy skies across south-central Kansas, and mostly sunny skies for central and western Kansas. The winds will be lighter with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Although milder weather will be around for President's Day, much colder weather returns early next week. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s by Tuesday, with the chilly air sticking around through Thursday. A warming trend is expected next weekend. Most areas should remain dry through the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds and breezy, then mostly sunny for the afternoon. Wind: SW/N 10-20. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 2-5. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Cloudy morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 2-5. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 55 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 30 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 26 Turning mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 27 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 32 Partly cloudy and breezy.