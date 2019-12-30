Chilly, but calmer New Years Eve

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the weather should be rather quiet for New Years Eve, but expect a chilly night if you are planning to be out celebrating.

Skies will remain clear overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. The wind will back down from the west/northwest. Highs Tuesday should reach the mid and upper 40s. Skies will be sunny and it will not be as windy.

Look for clear skies and temperatures around 30 if you are out New Years Eve. Highs Wednesday will bounce back to the 50s with a few more clouds moving into the area. It will also turn a bit windy in central and eastern Kansas.

Next chance for some rain or snow will be coming Thursday, but it is not expected to be a strong storm.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW/W 10-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny; not as chilly. Wind: W 10-20. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 28.

Wed: High: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Turning breezy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 38 Turning mostly cloudy; wintry mix into the night.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 34 Cloudy to mostly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 20 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 27 Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 37 Becoming partly cloudy and windy.