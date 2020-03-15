Chilly, cloudy Sunday, more rain this week



Today, expect a cloudy sky with patchy drizzle. Temperatures will reach the 40s for most of the state through the afternoon.

Rain chances will return late tonight into early Monday morning for central and eastern Kansas. Most of the rain tonight and Monday will be spotty and light, so don't expect a washout. Clouds will stick around for the whole state with highs in the upper 50s and 60s in the afternoon with the warmest readings across southwest Kansas.

More rain chances will arrive on Tuesday. This will start in western Kansas in the morning, moving into central Kansas in the evening. Highs will stay in the 50s.

More widespread rain, with a few storms, will be possible across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm into the 60s Wednesday and the low 70s on Thursday. A few storms on Thursday may be strong to severe.

Rain will end by Thursday evening, with a partly cloudy sky and gusty north winds the highs will only reach the 40s and low 50s on Friday and Saturday. For the whole week, we could get 1-3" of rain in central Kansas, with up to an inch for the west. Next weekend looks dry and warmer.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, drizzle possible. Wind: E 5-15. High: 44.

Tonight: Light showers develop. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 40.

Monday: Off/on showers, cloudy but warmer. Wind: S 5-10. High: 58.

Monday night: Scattered showers possible. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 45.

Tue: High: 53 Cloudy with overnight showers, few rumbles.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 48 Cloudy; showers/storms.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 55 Cloudy, windy; showers/storms.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 33 Becoming mostly sunny, windy, turning colder.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 35 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy.

