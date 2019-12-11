Chilly start, but warming up for your Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a warmer Wednesday morning, but you still need the winter coat as you start the day. However, it’s probably a day to dress in layers as wake-up temperatures in the 20s climb into the 50s this afternoon.

Beware the wind because it’s back. A south to southwest wind will get stronger during the day and gusts over 25 mph are expected this afternoon.

The forecast stays storm-free through Friday and it also warms-up. Highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon will be replaced by temperatures near 60 degrees on Friday afternoon.

We’re watching a potential weather maker this weekend. An area of low pressure moving through the region will bring a chance of a wintry mix and/or snow to the state. The exact path and strength of the storm will determine the wintry mix/snow line and how much snowfall the state will see. As of now, snowfall accumulation is a safe bet for most of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; becoming breezy. Wind: SW 10-20g. High: 53.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; not as cold. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; breezy at times. Wind: S 10-20. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered clouds. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 35.

Fri: High: 59. Low: 32. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: High: 44. Low: 28. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 33. Low: 23. Wintry mix in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Mon: High: 32. Low: 18. Snow in the morning; mostly cloudy and cold.

Tue: High: 37. Low: 21. Mostly sunny; continued cold.