Chilly start to the week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the wind will die down for the start of the workweek, but it's going to stay chilly.

A cold front moved through today, dropping temps into the 30s and 40s. It's also very windy, with gusts around 50-60 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday, then the wind will die down some. It will get cold tonight, with lows in the 20s. We have a Freeze Warning in effect through tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow's highs will reach the 40s (about 20 degrees cooler than normal). We'll have a chance for winter weather tomorrow night. This will move into western Kansas around 11 p.m. Monday and into central Kansas early Tuesday morning. Snow chances will end by noon on Tuesday, with spotty rain showers in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

We'll get back into the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Friday with scattered (off and on) showers and storms possible Thursday through Saturday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

** HIGH WIND WARNING UNTIL 1AM MON**

** FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT-MONDAY AM**

Tonight: Cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: N 20-35; gusty. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with light snow showers late. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Morning snow showers, then rain. Wind: Light.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, scattered showers.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 34 Morning rain/snow mix then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 38 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 44 Partly cloudy.