Chilly start to the week, then rain takes over

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says it will stay sunny and chilly on Monday, but our next round of rain isn't too far away.

Tonight, lows will drop into the teens. The sky will stay mostly clear and the wind will stay between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, sunshine will take over but there will be a big range in temperatures from east to west. Western Kansas will have highs in the 40s while the central and eastern half of the state will have highs in the 20s and 30s.

Everyone will get back into the 40s on Tuesday. Showers will be possible by Tuesday evening, moving in from the southwest. This will turn into a rain/snow mix overnight, then back to rain on Wednesday.

More rain will be possible on Thursday, turning to a rain/snow mix Thursday night, ending as flurries Friday morning.

Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday through Saturday before warming into the low 50s by the end of the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 36.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 16.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix overnight. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 42.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 35 Cloudy; off/on rain showers possible. Breezy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 35 Showers, cloudy. Light rain/snow overnight. Breezy

Fri: High: 42 Low: 29 Morning flurries then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 29 Sunny.