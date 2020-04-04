Chilly today, warming trend on the way

Today expect clouds through the morning hours breaking by afternoon, becoming mostly sunny with highs in the 50s statewide. The wind will be light by Kansas standards, around 5-15 mph.

Tonight the clouds will build back into central Kansas, however western parts of the state should remain mostly clear. It will be chilly, however not as cold as this morning. Lows will drop into the 30s, remaining above freezing across south-central Kansas.

We'll get even warmer on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s, even a few 70 degree reading possible in far western Kansas. That warming trend will continue further, into the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our next chance for rain will hold off until Thursday, with isolated showers and storms possible, but most areas remaining dry. The rain chances will come from a passing cold front and this will drop highs back into the 60s on Thursday into Easter Weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds some afternoon sun. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 38.

Sunday: Morning clouds afternoon sun. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 65.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 54.

Mon: High: 77 Mostly cloudy morning, then some sunshine, breezy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 55 Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds overnight.

Thu: High: 61 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy with isolated showers/storms.

Fri. High: 63 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

Sat. High: 67 Low: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. Slight chance of showers/storms.